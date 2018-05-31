Bihar: Naxals torch four road construction vehicles, abduct labours

[India] May 31 (ANI): Naxals in Bihar's Munger district torched four road construction vehicles on Thursday.

They also burned three other vehicles along with it.

The police authorities have confirmed that Naxals have abducted eight labourers in the process but freed four of them.

A search operation has been launched to track down the Naxals and the abductees.

Earlier on May 1 Naxalites had set ablaze as many as five vehicles engaged in road construction work in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district. (ANI)