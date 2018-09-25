Bihar: Parents donate deceased son's organs

[India], Sept 25 (ANI): In a humanitarian move, parents of a 19-year-old boy in Bihar's Nalanda district have donated their son's eyes, heart and liver after he died in an accident.

Experts from New Delhi's Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) and Kolkata's R N Tagore International Institute of Cardiac Science retrieved Saurabh Pratik's liver and heart respectively at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) in Patna. Later, his parents donated his eyes also.

"This decision has been taken by the boy's mother, who herself underwent a renal transplant last year. This has somehow happened for the first time in Bihar that a mother has announced to donate her son's organs. This is a big motivation for all of us whether we are rich or poor. She has donated her son's liver, heart and eyes," IGIMS Medical Superintendent Manish Mandal told ANI.

"In an accident, Pratik suffered brain haemorrhage after he fell from a rooftop a few days back. Later, he was declared dead. His heart has been given to a team in Kolkata while liver has been given to another team from New Delhi," Mandal added. Taking a stand on his wife's brave decision, Pratik's father Shashi Bhushan Prasad told ANI, "I thought that since my wife is living because of somebody else's help, so my son should also help others. I got this inspiration from my wife. All people in the society should do this. We have personally suffered because of this when my wife went for a renal transplant. Somebody donated his kidney to her. Through this donation, I feel my son is still alive in somebody's body." He is now requesting the Bihar government to start a trust named after his son. "I want to request the Bihar government and the hospital to start a trust by the name of Saurabh Pratik. This will motivate people to come forward and donate their organs," he added. (ANI)