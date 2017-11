[India], November 25 (ANI): Darbhanga-bound train was evacuated soon after a station master in Bihar received a phone call on Saturday informing him about a presence of a bomb on the passenger train.

The Madhubani station master received the call when Jayanagar-Darbhanga (train number 55518) was at Sakri station.

The Government Railway Police (GRP), the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and state police reached the spot and evacuated the passengers from the train.

More details are awaited. (ANI)