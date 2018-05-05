Bihar: Probe ordered over Pak girl's photo on 'Swachh' booklet

[India], May 05 (ANI): A Pakistani girl's photo on the cover page of a booklet meant to promote 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' in Bihar's Jamui district has landed the officials in a soup.

The photo features a 5-year-old sitting in a chair and drawing a flag of Pakistan on a lined notebook page. It was later revealed that the photo was originally used by UNICEF in Pakistan to spread girl education awareness.

The District Coordinator of Sanitation and Water Sudhir Kumar later said that the picture was a "mistake."

Taking cognisance of the matter, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ordered an inquiry to ascertain why the error went unnoticed. The booklet was printed by Suprabh Enterprises printing press in Patna. (ANI)