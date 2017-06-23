Bihar protesters vandalise railway station over demand for jobs

[India], June 23 (ANI): Students vandalised the Sharif Railway Station in Bihar's Nalanda district on Friday over a demand for jobs in the Indian Railways.

The protesters, who are preparing for competitive examinations, attacked and blocked the railway track. They also burnt a police vehicle and vandalised railway property.

Station Master Shyamu Chaudhary told ANI, "When media reached the spot, the students also attacked them and snatched their mobile phones. To control the situation, Railway Police personnel air fired two rounds in the air for self defence. So far, 25 people have been arrested."

Students had earlier stopped the Sharmjeevi Express at the station. Many trains on this route have been stopped and some have been diverted. A large security detail has been deployed in the area to bring the situation under control. (ANI)