Bihar road rage case: Rocky Yadav, three others sentenced to life imprisonment

[India], Sept. 6 (ANI): The Gaya district court on Wednesday sentenced suspended Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) leader Manorama Devi's son Rocky Yadav and three others to life imprisonment, in connection to a road rage case.

Rocky's father Bindi Yadav, who was held guilty for providing him shelter, has been sentenced to five-year of imprisonment.

Earlier on August 31, Rocky Yadav and three others were pronounced guilty by a sessions court here in regards to the case.

The parents of Aditya Sachdeva, who lost his life in the road rage, welcomed the court's decision, saying that the faith in the judiciary is definitely restored.

On March 6, the Supreme Court denied to vacate its order of cancelling the bail of Rocky Yadav in the case. The police arrested Rocky from his father Bindi Yadav's mixer plant in Gaya on May 10 last year. (ANI)