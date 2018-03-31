Bihar: Sadbhavna march taken out in violence-hit Munger

[India], Mar. 31 (ANI): In order to restore peace in Bihar, authorities on Saturday took out 'Sadbhavna March' in Munger district after clashes took place between two communities in the city.

During the peace march that took place at 9 am, people held banners and placards conveying messages of communal harmony and brotherhood.

The authorities also sought cooperation from people in helping police identify anti-social elements in connection with the clashes.

Recently, tension gripped Bihar after communal violence hit in several parts of the state, including Bhagalpur, Aurangabad and Nawada.

However, the situation was brought under control after consistent efforts by the security forces following their deployment. (ANI)