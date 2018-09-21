Bihar shelter home: Arrest warrant issued against ex-minister's husband

The Bihar Police on Friday issued an arrest warrant against the state's former social welfare minister Manju Verma's husband Chandrashekhar Verma in connection with the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case, where 44 girls were allegedly sexually harassed at a government-run shelter home.

The warrant was issued after around 50 live cartridges were found at their residence during a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raid on August 17. Superintendent of Police (SP) of Begusarai Aditya Kumar issued the warrant.

Manju Verma, who was Bihar's Social Welfare minister, resigned from her position after her husband was accused of having alleged links with Brajesh Thakur, the alleged mastermind behind the scandal. It was alleged that Chandrashekhar used to visit the shelter home quite frequently and spent hours in the girls' shelter home. The couple repeatedly denied the allegations. The Muzaffarpur shelter home case came to surface following an audit report of Mumbai's leading research institute, Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). (ANI)