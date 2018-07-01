  1. Sify.com
  4. Bihar: Speeding bus kills two police personnel

Last Updated: Sun, Jul 01, 2018 04:12 hrs

[India], July 1 (ANI): Two police personnel were killed and five injured after a speeding bus rammed into them while patrolling.

The incident took place on Saturday, wherein a speeding bus rammed into a police party patrolling on the Chhapra-Muzaffarpur highway here.

Soon after the accident, the injured were immediately shifted to a hospital in the vicinity.

"Two people have been killed and around five injured. We have a team of officials who is looking into the matter," Sub-Divisional Magistrate Chet Narayan Ray told reporters here.

Investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)



