Bihar students asked to wear slippers during exams

[India], Feb. 18 (ANI): In a bid to stop cheating, the Bihar School Examination Board has ordered the students shall wear slippers to appear in the exams.

The Bihar School Examination Board on Sunday said that students sitting for the board examinations shall not wear shoes and socks during the examination.

A circular was published by the Bihar School Examination Board, stating that the candidates attending the annual Secondary Examination "have to wear slipper in place of shoes and stocking on the exam day".

Bihar School Examination Board's President confirmed the reports and said, "Today, instructions have been circulated that no student is to wear shoes and socks while appearing for different competitive examinations organised in Bihar" He added that this rule will also be implemented in the annual Secondary Examinations. The instructions have been issued to all district education officers, candidates and parents in this regard. The board examinations in Bihar start from February 21. The new rule comes after, 985 students were expelled on Saturday for cheating during the intermediate examination conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board. A total of 25 people were caught writing the exam on behalf of another candidate. Rampant mass cheating in Bihar hits headlines every year. In 2015, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry sought a report from Bihar government over reports of cheating during board exams in the state. (ANI)