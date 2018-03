[India], Mar. 16 (ANI): Aspirants appearing for the Sub Inspector (SI) examinations were lathicharged on Friday by police for staging protest at Patna's Kargil Chowk.

The protesting aspirants also demanded to call off the examination.

The police lathicharged the protestors to disperse them after they allegedly threw stones at the Bihar police officials.

Meanwhile, several vehicles were vandalised in the protest. (ANI)