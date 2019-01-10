Bihar: Sushil Modi vacates Govt. accommodation

[India], Jan 10 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday vacated his government house situated at 1, Polo Road and lambasted RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for not moving out from the Bungalow reserved for the Deputy Chief Minister.

Handing the keys of the house to the Building and Construction Department of the state, Modi also hit out at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and claimed that he has several properties to his name.

"Now the leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav must vacate his 5, Deshratna Marg house within 5-7 days. It is not good to have so much fight and greed for government accommodation. He is 29 years old and has 52 properties including 5 houses- 3 in Patna, 1 in Gopalganj and a sprawling 4-floor house in Delhi," said Modi.

The relocation of the house by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, Sushil Modi came only days after the Patna High Court on January 7 rejected Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav's petition challenging the Bihar government's order to vacate his bungalow. The bungalow was allocated to Tejashwi in 2015 upon his appointment as deputy chief minister in the Nitish Kumar-led government in the state. However, he continues to occupy the bungalow even after RJD broke the alliance with Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United). In October, the Patna High Court rejected Tejashwi's appeal against the Bihar government's plea to evict him from his official residence at 5, Deshratna Marg. Thereafter in November, Tejashwi had filed a fresh appeal challenging the high court's judgement. The bungalow has been reassigned to present Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi in 2017 after JD (U) formed the coalition with BJP. (ANI)