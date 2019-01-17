Bihar: Suspected of being a thief, man beaten to death in Nalanda

[India], Jan 17 (ANI): A man suspected to be a thief was allegedly brutally beaten to death by a group of people here who also roughed up four other persons.

The gruesome incident occurred late Wednesday night in Nalanda with the alleged thieves being kicked in the face and beaten with sticks. Two people managed to escape and the remaining three were rushed to the nearby medical centre after two hours of being beaten up. They are said to be in a critical condition.

A video shows one of the injured lying in bed with broken arms and legs with black marks of injuries on his body.

Local police said they are investigating the matter and searching for those involved in the incident. (ANI)