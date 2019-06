[Uttar Pradesh], May 28 (ANI): Tarapur MLA Mewalal Choudhary and his wife and former MLA Neeta Choudhary suffered injuries in a gas cylinder explosion at their residence in district Munger's Tarapur on Monday night.

The injured were taken to a hospital in Bhagalpur from where they have been referred to the other hospital in Patna.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)