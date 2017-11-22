Bihar teachers told to click pictures of open defecation

[India], November 22 (ANI): The Bihar government has charted out a peculiar duty for the school teachers of the state - to keep an eye on open defecation and also click photos of those found relieving themselves in open.

In a notice issued by all Block Education Officers, the teachers have been allotted one of the two shifts to discharge this duty - 5:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The school principals, on the other hand, have been asked to supervise the task.

This is not the first time that Bihar's teachers have been asked to do a job outside their profession.

In the past, teachers have been posted on census duty, election duty, and have had to compile voters' list. (ANI)