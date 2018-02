[India], Feb 1 (ANI): Three people were killed in a Natural Dairy factory in Patna's Patliputra due to gas leakage on Thursday.

The reason behind the gas leakage is yet to be known.

The owner of the factory is absconding after the incident.

Police have sent the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem.

A case has been registered in this regard.

More details are awaited. (ANI)