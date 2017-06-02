Bihar topper scam 2.0: Guilty will not be spared, says JD(U)

[India], June 2 (ANI): As results of the class 12 Bihar Board once again stirred controversy, the Janata Dal (United) on Friday said that an investigation in the matter has been instigated and that the guilty will not be spared.

While asserting that the whole nation is suffering because of the loop holes in the education system, JD(U) leader K.C Tyagi informed that in initial action the education secretary has been sacked.

"The matter is being investigated, the education secretary has been sacked and the guilty will not be spared. There are loop holes in the education system, Bihar is not the sole victim of this malice, the whole nation is suffering because of the loop holes in the education system," said Tyagi.

However, Bihar Education Minister Ashok Choudhary yesterday extended support to the Class 12th Board Exam Arts topper, Ganesh Kumar. Choudhary told ANI that Kumar is a genuine student. He added that even Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is happy with the result and this time only meritorious students have passed the exam. After Bihar Arts topper, Ganesh Kumar failed to show any of his academic prowess raising speculation of yet another topper scam in the state, the Bihar School Exam Board Chairman Anand Kishore on Thursday gave clean chit to the former while saying that no one can raise question on his merit. Where around 65 percent of the students failed the Bihar board, Ganesh Kumar topped from the Arts stream. He secured 65 out of 70 marks in the Practical examinations of Music and 18 out of 30 in the theory. He has secured 92 marks out of 100 in Hindi. However, a meeting with him gives a different picture. Ganesh even failed to answer basic questions related to the subjects in which he secured the highest mark. When he was asked to play some instruments and sing a song, he seemed unable to play anything in tune. (ANI)