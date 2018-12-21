Bihar: Upendra Kushwaha takes swipe at Nitish Kumar govt

[India], Dec 21 (ANI): A day after joining the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in Bihar, Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha on Friday said that law and order in the state has totally collapsed under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

His comments came in the backdrop of the murder of Gunjan Khemka, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and businessman by bike-borne assailants in Vaishali on Wednesday.

"Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has failed to handle the state and he should rather tell the people of Bihar with folded hands that he is not able to handle the state anymore," he said after meeting the family members of the deceased.

"Whenever such incidents occurred in the past, Nitish Kumar said that it is due to 'jungle raj' in Bihar. Now, such incidents have increased several folds. How is he going to describe the present situation?" questioned Kushwaha. The RSLP leader quit the NDA on December 10 over the issue of seat allocation for 2019 Lok Sabha and joined the UPA on December 20 to be part of the grand alliance. (ANI)