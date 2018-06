[India], Jun 12 (ANI): Highlighting the brittle law and order condition in the state, a video of a group of men allegedly misbehaving with a couple and molesting the girl in Bihar's Nalanda district, has gone viral on social media.

In the video the miscreants can be seen molesting the girl and trying to rip her clothes while filming the incident.

The incident took place in the Hilsa police station area.

A case has been registered in the regard. (ANI)