Bihar winter session witnesses stormy start

[India] November 27 (ANI): The winter session of the Bihar Assembly had a rocky start as MLAs from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress party protested against the state government outside the assembly.

Claiming that there is a rise of lawlessness in the state under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, both the opposition parties alleged the government of mired in corruption.

The session, which will conclude on December 1, is likely to remain stormy with opposition mounting attack on the government over the alleged multi-crore Srijan and toilet scams, which surfaced in the state over the last few months.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the treasury benches were ready with their answers for any question that the opposition may have. During the five sittings of the session, the government is likely to introduce some important bills as well as the second complementary budget. The JD-U and BJP are scheduled to hold their legislature party meeting later today. (ANI)