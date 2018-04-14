Bihar: Woman knocks doors for justice in husband's killing

[India], Apr 14 (ANI): A woman in Bihar's Gaya is struggling to get her husband's killers arrested in a land dispute case. With a video of her husband's killing, the lady is knocking doors for justice.

The incident happened on February 19 this year, when criminals brutally thrashed victim Ajay Kumar, till he succumbed to his injuries. People around turned mute spectators to the entire incident and recorded videos of the same.

Demanding justice for her husband, the lady is now visiting police officials and authorities, but her repeated pleas have reportedly been turned down.

Earlier, the victim had made a submission before the police anticipating his killing. First submission was made before the DGP Office in Patna on December 16, last year, while the second one was before the SSP Office on January 9, this year. When the criminals got to hear about the complaint made by the victim, they dragged Ajay out of his house and beat him up brutally and left him dead on a road. His wife Renu Devi is now left asking for justice, but claims that she has not received any positive response so far. However, police has registered a case in this regard, naming some as accused. An operation to nab culprits is underway, police said. (ANI)