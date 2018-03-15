Bihar's Araria will become 'terror hub': Union Minister Giriraj after RJD win

New Delhi: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday said Araria will soon become a "terror hub".





His statement came after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost the Araria Lok Sabha bypoll to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar.





Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader dubbed the result of the by-polls a threat for the state as well as for the nation.





"Araria isn't only a border area, it isn't only connected to Nepal and Bengal. An orthodox mentality has been formed after this. This is not only a threat for Bihar, but also for the country. It will become a terror hub," said Singh.



RJD on Wednesday won the Araria Lok Sabha bypoll by 61,788 votes.

RJD's Sarfaraz Alam, who was declared a winner, comprehensively beat his opponent Pradip Kumar Singh of BJP.

The bypoll for Araria seat was necessitated following the death of RJD MP Mohammed Taslimuddin.