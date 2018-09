[India], Sep 14 (ANI): Saurabh Jha, son of former Bihar Director General of Police, Shiv Chandra Jha was arrested on Friday for allegedly consuming alcohol.

Jha was arrested from Muzaffarpur and has been kept in Muzaffarpur jail. Senior Superintendent of Police, Harpreet Kaur confirmed the news.

Jha was found in a drunken state by the police.

Liquor ban was enforced in the state in April 2016. (ANI)