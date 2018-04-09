Bijapur firing: Troops uncover live IED during search ops

[India], Apr. 9 (ANI): Following the exchange of fire between Maoists and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel earlier today, the latter have uncovered a live improvised explosive device (IED) here during search operations.

During the operations conducted by the CRPF troops and police personnel, a live IED was found, which was diffused immediately by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS).

Meanwhile, two personnel sustained minor splinter injuries, and were immediately shifted to a district hospital here for treatment.

Earlier in the day, an exchange of fire took place in the forest area between Mahadev Ghati and Chinnabodkel in Bijapur between Maoists and troops of the CRPF's 85 Battalion. As per reports, the CRPF troops, along with Chhattisgarh police, were out for area domination when two improvised explosive device (IED) blasts occurred, followed by a brief exchange of fire. On a related note, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Bijapur on April 14. (ANI)