Bijapur firing: Two security personnel killed, five injured

[India], Apr. 9 (ANI): Two security personnel have been killed and five others were injured in an exchange of fire between Naxals and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur on Monday.

The firing took place in the forest area between Mahadev Ghati and Chinnabodkel in Bijapur.

"Two security personnel are killed and five others have been injured in IED attack on police party vehicle near Bijapur's Kutru," DM Awasthi, Special Director General of Police (DG), anti-naxal operations.

As per reports, the CRPF troops, along with Chhattisgarh police, were out for area domination when two improvised explosive device (IED) blasts occurred, followed by a brief exchange of fire. Earlier in the day, during the operations conducted by the CRPF troops and police personnel, a live IED was found which was diffused immediately by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS). On a related note, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Bijapur on April 14. (ANI)