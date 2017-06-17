Bijbehara encounter: Weapons, dead bodies of three terrorists recovered

[India], June 17 (ANI): A troop of 90 Battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Special Operation Group (SOG) and Rashtriya Rifles has recovered dead bodies of three terrorists, including Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Junaid Matto, killed in an encounter that happened a day before between security forces and militants in the Arwani village of south Kashmir's Bijbehara area.

Nisar Ahmed, along with Matto, was also killed.

Along with the bodies, arms and ammunition like two AK 47, six magazines and two pouches were also recovered by the security forces on Saturday morning.

Yesterday, a cordon and search operation was started at the Arwani village after security forces received intelligence inputs about the presence of suspected terrorists in the area. Meanwhile, the joint separatist leadership has called for complete shutdown in the Valley today against the killing of two civilians in firing by security forces a day before. The security has also been beefed up to prevent any untoward incident. (ANI)