Bijepur by-poll: BJP announces former BJD man as its candidate

[India], Jan 30 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday announced Ashok Panigrahi as its party candidate for the Bijepur bypoll election.

The bye-election has been necessitated after the seat fell vacant due to the death of Congress MLA Subal Sahu in April last year.

On the other hand, ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has already named Rita Sahu, wife of late Congress MLA, as its candidate for the bye-election.

Congress is yet to announce its candidate for the bypoll.

The voting for the bypoll will be held on February 24 while the counting and results will be declared on February 28. (ANI)