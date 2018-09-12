Bijnor: 6 killed in blast at chemical factory

[India], Sept 12 (ANI): An explosion at a petrochemical factory in Bijnor on Wednesday morning claimed lives of six people and injured two. One person is said to be missing.

The incident took place at Mohit Petrochemical located in Nagina road due to negligence and lack of precautionary measures during a repair work. The labourers were welding the boiler of molasses tank.

Addressing the media, Bijnor Superintendent of police, Umesh Kumar Singh said, "The gas generated by the welding to repair the tank that stored the treated liquid reacted with the methane gas inside, which caused explosion."

He further said that the injured are being treated at a hospital, and search is on for the missing. "The tank will be emptied to know the further damage and the site will be investigated thoroughly for the safety of the workers," he added. The police official further said that the victims will be duly compensated and the medical expenses of the injured will be taken care of. (ANI)