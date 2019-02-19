Bikaner: Administration orders Pak citizens to leave district

[India], Feb 19 (ANI): Pakistani nationals in Bikaner have been asked to leave the district within 48 hours, according to orders issued by the District Magistrate.

In the wake of Pulwama terror attack, the district administration has issued a list of orders on Monday, under section 144 of CrPC.

The orders effective immediately, also prohibit hotels and lodges of the district from allowing the stay of Pakistani citizens.

Indian citizens have also been ordered to not employ any Pakistani citizen and not to have any direct or indirect business relationship with the neighbouring country.

In the matter of receiving spoof calls from Pakistan, no citizen through any medium of telecommunication will exchange any kind of army/sensitive information to unknown persons. Any person of Bikaner district will not use sim card registered in Pakistan, according to the order. The order is applicable for two months, but would not be applicable to Pakistani citizens who have registered with foreigner registration officer, said the district administration. Earlier on Friday, India had withdrawn the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status accorded to Pakistan, a day after the dastardly terror attack on CRPF’s convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district in which as many as 40 jawans were killed. (ANI)