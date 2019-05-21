Bikaner gang-rape: NCW takes suo-motu cognizance of media report, urges DGP to ensure speedy probe

[India], May 21 (ANI): Taking a suo-motu cognizance of media reports of gang rape of a woman by three persons in Bikaner, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday urged Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) to ensure swift and speedy investigation in the matter.

"The NCW is deeply disturbed by the media report captioned 'Married Woman gang-raped by three in Rajasthan's Bikaner" which appeared in News18.com on May 20," NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said in a letter to Rajasthan DGP Kapil Garg.

It has been reported that a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by three persons at an isolated place when she had gone to collect firewood in Bikaner. Taking a note of it, Sharma said NCW is seriously concerned about the recent rise in heinous crimes targeted against women in Rajasthan despite the enactment of the Criminal Law Amendment Act 2013. "Considering the gravity of the matter, it is requested to ensure swift and speedy investigation in the matter and the Commission may be apprised about any action taken in the matter at an early date," she added. A similar horrific incident was reported on May 18 in Alwar, where a minor was raped by three people in a wedding function in Devnath village. However, one of the accused was beaten to death by the relatives of the victim while the remaining two were detained by police. (ANI)