Bill that makes Triple Talaq a criminal offence cleared by Cabinet

Cabinet clears bill that makes instant #TripleTalaq a criminal offence. For the first time since Independence, it actually seems we are moving towards a Uniform Civil Code. #UCC #OneNationOneLaw

#BREAKING | Union Cabinet clears #TripleTalaq Bill,which makes Triple Talaq a Criminal Offense. Muslim women will forever be thankful to Modi Ji for taking cognizance of their plight & giving them their due rights & protection under the Law from this Arbitrary Islamic practice.





The Supreme Court, in August, had passed the order terming the practice of instant Talaq (divorce) as "unconstitutional."





The apex court by a majority of 3:2 had ruled that the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims is "void", "illegal" and "unconstitutional".





Read: The 5 judges of 5 faiths who gave the Triple Talaq verdict A suitable law, if put in place, will make the practice an offence under the penal provisions of the country.

Once the law is made to make the triple Talaq an offence, the victims will have the option of approaching the police and legal system for the redressal of their grievances and for the action to be taken against the husband.