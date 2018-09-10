BIMSTEC militaries begin joint exercise on counter terrorism

[Maharashtra], Sept 10 (ANI): The inaugural Military Field Training Exercise for the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi Sectoral Technological and Economic Cooperation nations called MILEX-18, started with a grand opening ceremony at Aundh Military Station on Monday. The military exercise will be held from September 10 to 16, amongst teams from member nations.

The parade was commanded by Captain Gaurav Sharma, who is part of the participating Indian contingent. The parade was followed by a fly past of Army Aviation helicopters that carried the national flags of the member nations. The General Officer Commanding interacted with the contingents after the completion of the parade. The members of all participating nations interacted and familiarised with each other after the opening ceremony.

The aim of MILEX-18 is to have joint practice among BIMSTEC nations in planning and conduct of counter terrorist operations. The exercise schedule is focused upon learning of best practices, team building and special tactical level operations in a counter-terrorist environment in semi urban setting. (ANI)