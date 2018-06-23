Biometric attendance now compulsory in J-K govt offices

[India], June 22 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra has directed to make biometric attendance system mandatory with immediate effect for all government employees from June 22.

The step has been taken to ensure punctuality in all government offices.

The order said that all government employees, including contractual, consolidated and casual employees will have to enroll themselves. No salary would be drawn in favour of any employee if they are not enrolled, it stated.

Governor Vohra also directed all the Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) to ensure enrollment before June 30.

The Administrative Secretaries at various departments have been asked to ensure the installment of Biometric Attendance Machine at the earliest possible. Information and Technology Department and National Informatics Centre have been asked to provide necessary guidance. Jammu and Kashmir is currently under Governor's rule after Mehbooba Mufti resigned as chief minister, following the end of the Bharatiya Janata Party-Peoples Democratic Party alliance. (ANI)