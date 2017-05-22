Biopic makers have been unjust to us: Neerja Bhanot's brother

[India], May 22 (ANI): Producers of the movie 'Neerja' Atul Kasbekar, along with the owners of Bling Entertainment are reportedly embroiled in a legal battle against the Bhanot family as they have received a notice of arbitration from Neerja Bhanot's brothers, Akhil and Aneesh, for a breach of contract.

Speaking to ANI, Aneesh Bhanot said, "I cannot quote the details of the case but injustice has been done to us. I cannot say a thing now, but will speak to the lawyer and then provide details."

Bling Entertainment Solutions Ltd. and the Bhanots have been fighting over the distribution of profits from the film. Bling was allegedly supposed to pay the family 10 percent of the movie's total profits, but has failed to do so. The movie has entered the Rs. 100 crore club and also won lead actress Sonam Kapoor awards for her performance. The biopic 'Neerja' is a Ram Madhvani film which is based on Neerja Bhanot, the 23-year-old braveheart PanAm flight attendant who was gunned down by hijackers at the Karachi airport in 1986. The Bhanot family has been known to put money into social causes that reward women, who have suffered social injustice, through the 'Neerja Bhanot PanAm Trust', with the insurance money they reportedly received after Neerja Bhanot's demise. (ANI)