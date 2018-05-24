Biplab Deb announces relief for Sreejith's kin

Kochi: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday announced assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the family of Sreejith, who died due to alleged police torture last month.

Deb, who is in Kerala for a by-poll election campaign, visited Sreejith's residence after landing here in the morning.

Sreejith, 26, was taken into police custody on April 6 in connection with a suicide case. Three days later, he died due to alleged custodial torture.

After his death, it turned out that he was wrongly picked up by the police, who took him as someone else.

Sreejith, a resident of Aluva, Kochi, is survived by his mother, wife and two children. Earlier, Kerala government, too, had announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the family.