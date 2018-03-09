Biplab Deb takes oath as Tripura CM, PM Modi attends ceremony

: Bringing an end to 25-year-rule of the Communist Party of India in Tripura, Bhartiya Janta Party state president Biplab Kumar Deb took oath as the Chief Minister of Tripura on Friday.

Jishnu Dev Burman also took oath the Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav, Former CM of Tripura Manik Sarkar, Senior BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and other leaders of the BJP-ruled states attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Governor Tathagata Roy administered the oath.

Earlier, Union minister Nitin Gadkari announced Deb as the chief minister while Jishnu Kumar Deb was named as deputy chief minister.

The announcement was made at the state guesthouse in Agartala.

Earlier in the month, the BJP and its ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) scripted history in the assembly election by ending the 25-year reign of the Left Front-led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), with a two-thirds majority in the Tripura legislative assembly elections.

The BJP won 35 of the 59 seats that went to polls in Tripura, ousting the CPI(M) which won only in 17 assembly constituencies.