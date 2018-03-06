Biplab Deb to be sworn-in as Tripura CM on Mar 9

[India], Mar. 6 (ANI): Biplab Kumar Deb will be sworn in as Tripura Chief Minister on March 9.

The invitations for the same have been sent out.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all the Chief Ministers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states have been invited.

"The swearing-in ceremony will be on March 9 at 10.30 am. We have sent an invitation to the Prime Minister and all the Chief Ministers of the BJP government. I hope Prime Minister accepts the invitation," said Deb said while addressing the media.

Earlier in the day, Deb was named as the Chief Minister of Tripura and Jishnu Kumar Deb as the Deputy Chief Minister. The announcement was made by Union minister Nitin Gadkari at the state guesthouse in Agartala. "I would like to thank the people of Tripura that they have trusted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). I believe under Biplab Kumar Deb's leadership Tripura will march towards progress," Nitin Gadkari added. "Jishnu Deb Burman will work with me as the deputy CM of Tripura," informed Biplab Kumar Deb. The BJP and its ally on Saturday scripted history by ending the 25-year reign of the Left Front led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) with a two-thirds majority in the Tripura legislative assembly elections. The BJP won 35 of the 59 seats that went to polls in Tripura, ousting the Left which had been in power for 25 years. (ANI)