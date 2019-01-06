Birth of Kauravas due to stem cell research, test tube technology: Andhra University VC

[India], Jan 5 (ANI): In an attempt to clarify his absurd comments made during Indian Science Congress, Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G Nageshwar Rao said that the birth of Kauravas was due to stem cell research and test tube technology.

Talking to ANI, Rao said, "We have studied Ramayana and Mahabharata. How can a woman (Gandhari) give birth to 100 children in her lifetime? This happened because the egg was fertilised, then divided into parts and grown, just like test tube babies."

He further stated that the Mahabharata and Ramayana are history and not mythology.

"The people who lived then practised science. Science is not new to Indian culture," he asserted. Speaking at Indian Science Congress on Friday, Rao had said the ancient Indian science was akin to the modern technology of stem cell research and test-tube birth. (ANI)