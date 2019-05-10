Bishop accused in Kerala nun rape case appears before court

[India], May 10 (ANI): Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of raping a nun, appeared before a court in Pala on Friday.

A charge sheet, that was filed by Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Kerala Police last month, has been handed over to Mulakkal.

Prior to the appearance in the court, the accused bishop participated in a mass prayer at Bharananghanam church. In the court, he was accompanied by a group of supporters including women.

The next hearing in the case has been posted to June 7.

Mulakkal has been accused of raping a nun several times between 2014 and 2016. He is currently out on bail. The victim has also alleged that the probe is being delayed as the accused is an influential authority in the Roman Catholic Church. (ANI)