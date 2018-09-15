Bishop accused of raping Kerala nun hands over charge to another priest

New Delhi: Bishop Franco Mulakkal of the Jalandhar diocese, accused by a Kerala nun of raping her, today issued a circular stating that he is handing over charge of the administration of the Jalandhar diocese to Fr Mathew Kokkandam.

"In my absence Msgr. Mathew Kokkandam will administer the diocese as it is normal practice when I am away from the diocese," says in the circular dated September 13.

He also gave additional responsibilities to two priests in the diocese and made a new appointment.

"I am likely to be called for further clarifications by investigating officer in Kerala, appoint Rv, Fr Joseph Thekkumkattil and Rev Fr Subin Thekkedathu," he said in the circular. Kerala police on 12 September, had summoned the Bishop, asking him to appear before it on 19 September. Meanwhile, according to ANI, the accusations against the Bishop have been brought to the notice of the Vatican. Quoting sources, ANI reports that the church's representative from India was at the Vatican to discuss the issue and is expecting intervention in the coming days.