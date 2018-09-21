Bishop Mulakkal arrested: Catholic body expresses confidence in judiciary

[India], Sep 21 (ANI): In the wake of Bishop Franco Mulakkal's arrest, the Catholic Bishop's Conference of India (CBCI) on Friday expressed its confidence in the Indian judicial system.

A statement from the CBCI read, "We have learnt from the media about the developments in Bishop Franco Mulakkal's case. It is a sad moment for all of us. We pray for all involved: Bishop Franco, the nun concerned, the diocese of Jalandhar and the Congregation of the Missionaries of Jesus."

"We have full confidence in the judicial system of our country. As said before we expect the law to take its course and for the truth to emerge. At this moment, our prayer is for the healing," the statement added.

The statement comes hours after the police arrested Bishop Franco Mulakkal following three days of questioning in connection with the rape of a Kerala nun. According to Kottayam Superintendent of Police (SP) Hari Sankar, Mulakkal will be produced before a magistrate court tomorrow morning and the subsequent investigation will continue. Mulakkal has been arrested on the charges of rape and unnatural sexual intercourse, criminal intimidation and illegal confinement. On Thursday, Bishop Mulakkal, in charge of the Jalandhar diocese, was relieved of his pastoral duties by Pope Francis after he wrote to the Pope, expressing his desire to 'temporarily step aside' from the responsibilities of the diocese to fight his case. The senior Catholic priest was accused of raping the nun as many as 13 times between 2014 and 2016. He, however, refuted the allegations, terming them "baseless and concocted." (ANI)