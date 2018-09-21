Bishop Mulakkal arrested in Kerala nun rape case

Kochi: The Kerala police arrested Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of rape by a Kerala nun multiple times from 2014-2016 on Friday, following the third day of interrogation by the police officials, sources said.

The news was welcomed by people in Kochi where nuns of various churches have been protesting for the past ten days.

Priest Franco Mulakkal, who has been grilled by the Kerala Police over allegations of rape and unnatural sex levelled by a nun, Friday reached the Crime Branch office in Thrippunithura for questioning for the third day.

Kottayam Superintendent of Police Hari Sankar said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is probing the case decided to complete the interrogation on Friday. The former bishop was grilled for hours in the past two days, was directed to be present before the investigation team by 10.30am today. He, however, reached at 10.40am from a five-star hotel in Kochi for the interrogation amid tight police security. Police have sought a legal opinion as to whether Mulakkal, whose anticipatory bail plea is pending before the high court, can be arrested.