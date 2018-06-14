Bitcoin scam: Second charge sheet filed against Amit Bhardwaj

[India], June 14 (ANI): The Pune Police's Cyber Cell on Thursday filed a second charge sheet against investor Amit Bhardwaj in connection with two crypto-currency fraud cases.

According to the Pune Police's investigation so far, no involvement of any celebrity has been found in the scam.

Earlier on June 5, actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a Bitcoin scam after alleged links with Bhardwaj were discovered.

According to media reports, Bhardwaj had started the country's first online marketplace which accepted bitcoins. He had also started bitcoin mining start-ups.

He reportedly lured in investors with promises of hefty returns, assuring them of access to the bitcoin mining system. Bhardwaj was arrested in New Delhi on April 5. He was then brought to Pune for investigations in the two cases. Earlier on June 6, police had busted a crypto-currency racket and arrested one in Maharashtra's Thane. (ANI)