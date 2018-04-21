Bitcoin-virtual currency racket busted in Delhi

[India], Apr 21 (ANI): The Delhi Police Special Cell busted a Bitcoin-virtual currency racket on Saturday.

Police also arrested two people- Deepak Jangra and Deepak Malhotra, who allegedly launched a fraudulent scheme on the pretext of high returns on bitcoin investment.

The accused used to deceive thousands of people through their online portal www.bitmineplus.org.

The portal, falsely claimed to be operated by a US-based company, was claiming the returns on the basis of bitcoin mining and trading.

According to their scheme, the returns to the tune of 12 percent in a month were offered. They also offered a monthly payout and referral income for the persons on the top line. (ANI)