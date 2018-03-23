BITS Pilani starts BITSAT 2018 test dates, slot reservation; exam in May

BITS Pilani on its official website has released the centre allotment for registered candidates for BITSAT 2018 examination. Registered candidates can check the website for the address of exam centres.





The application process for BITSAT 2018 ended on 19 March, 2018. The BITS Pilani will conduct the examination from May 16-31, 2018.





After the BITSAT 2018 slot booking link of BITSAT Admit Card 2018 will be activated.





BITS Admission Test is a computer based test conducted for admission for those who wish to study integrated first-degree programmes of BITS at various BITS Pilani Campuses - Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad for courses also including BE, Pharma and MSc programmes.





Course offered at BITS Pilani





BE: Chemical, Civil, Computer Science, Electrical and Electronics, Electronics and Instrumentation, Mechanical, Manufacturing





B.Pharm: Pharmacy





M.Sc.: Biological Sciences, Chemistry, Economics, Mathematics, Physics and General Studies





BITSAT 2018 question paper format





The admission test will be held for a duration of 3 hours testing the candidate's knowledge in the following sections.

Part I: Physics

Part II: Chemistry

Part III: (a) English Proficiency and (b) Logical Reasoning

Part IV: Mathematics or Biology (For B.Pharm candidates)





In a total of 150 questions, Physics and Chemistry sections will have 40 questions each; English Proficiency will have 15; Logical Reasoning will have 10 questions and Mathematics/Biology will have 45 questions.





Candidates who complete all 150 questions withing 180 minutes will be given additional 12 questioned to be answered. However, no extra time will be given for attempting the same.





Every right answer will fetch a 3 mark and there will be a penalty of 1 mark for each incorrect answer.