BJD believes in deeds, not in mere words: Patnaik

Continuing his tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik quipped that unlike the Centre, his party believes in working for the welfare of the people by fulfilling the promises.

While accusing the BJP of failing to carry out a single promise made in its election manifesto, Patnaik asserted, "We believe in deeds and not in mere words. For instance, our government came up with its own food security scheme as the National Food Security Scheme (NFSA) was not at all effective for the people of this state. Our party workers will go from door to door and inform the people on how we have been neglected by the central government."

Patnaik's tirade against the BJP, ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections, came at the flagging off event of the Biju Janata Dal's Jan Sampark Padayatra from Jharana Sahi in Bhubaneshwar. The party's month-long campaign will see party workers reaching out to people and sensitising them about the welfare schemes of the state government including the 'Ama Gaon, Ama Bikash', 'Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana' and the state's own food security mission. Prime Minister Modi during his visit to Odisha recently, slammed Patnaik for rejecting the Centre's flagship Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme for the poor. He also alleged that a "PC" (percentage commission) culture had become synonymous with the state government. Patnaik, in retaliation, said the Prime Minister should address the spiraling rise of petrol and diesel prices in the country, which is adding to the woes of the common man in the country. (ANI)