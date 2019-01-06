BJD cadre en route to Delhi, to hold rally for paddy farmers on Jan 8

[India], Jan 6 (ANI): A Special Train called "Krashak Adhikar Yatra" train carrying Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MPs, MLAs and party workers left for Delhi on Saturday. The party will hold a rally in Delhi's Talkatora stadium on Tuesday to put pressure on the central government to implement the Swaminathan Commission and demand higher Minimum Support Price (MSP) for Paddy farmers.

Targeting the Centre for allegedly failing to fulfill the promises made to farmers, senior BJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Prasanna Acharya during a presser on December 17, said, "The Centre is insensitive towards farmers. The central government is not keeping its promise of increasing paddy's MSP made during last 2014 general elections."

Cornering Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly "betraying farmers", Acharya said, "Odisha Assembly also passed the resolution on paddy farmers MSP issue but Prime Minister Modi has no time to hold a meeting to discuss farmers issue with the Odisha Assembly House Committee." The BJD demanded that the MSP of paddy be hiked to Rs 2,930 per quintal for Odisha farmers. (ANI)