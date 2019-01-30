BJD claims CBI is 'politicised'

[India], Jan 30 (ANI): After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reportedly sent notices for examination to two Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leaders in a chit fund scam, the BJD has alleged that the CBI is used as a "tool for political purposes".

"In another 3-4 weeks model code of conduct of elections would be implemented and suddenly this is happening, it raises a question. The credibility of CBI is well known and there seems to be a clear case of politicisation. In the coming day’s people of Odisha will respond to this,” BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra told ANI.

He also said that both BJP leaders Arun Sahoo and Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak who have been sent notices for examination by the CBI in the chit fund scam are unaware of the same. “It is surprising that while media is aware of such notices, the concerned people have not yet received the notices. I can tell you that very clearly,” said Patra. (ANI)