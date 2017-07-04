BJD hails PM Modi's historic Israel visit

[India], July 4, (ANI): The Biju Janta Dal (BJD) on Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel where he is will discuss major common challenges including terrorism with his counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.

"This is a very historic development. It is unfortunate that we have not acted in our own national interest because of certain political correctness and perceived relations with many other nations," BJD leader Jay Panda told ANI.

He further said the India and Israel have many things in common and have faced many common challenges.

"Both the nations have been victims of terrorism. Israel has faced extreme existential challenges. Israel has the advanced technologies that we can benefit from. It is very good development that has happened and good for both the countries," he added. Prime Minister Modi will today begin his two nation tour starting from Israel. Upon arriving in Israel, Prime Minster Modi will hold talks with Netanyahu in Tel Aviv on all matters of mutual interest. This year both the countries are commemorating 25 years of diplomatic relations. In a blog post, both leaders will also discuss major common challenges like terrorism. During the visit, he will engage with a cross section of Israeli society. The Prime Minister said, he is looking forward to interacting with the large vibrant Indian diaspora in Israel that represents an enduring link between the two countries. The Indian Prime Minister will also call on President Reuven Rivlin. Prime Minister Modi will address the Indian community in an event in Tel Aviv. He will also attend a CEO forum in which CEOs of companies from both the nations will participate to discuss their shared priority of expanding the bilateral trade and investment. The Prime Minister will also visit the Indian cemetery in Haifa where he will pay homage to Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during the first world war. In the second and final leg of his tour, Prime Minsiter Modi will visit Hamburg in Germany to attend the 12th G-20 Summit. (ANI)