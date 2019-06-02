BJD leader Surjya Narayan Patro elected as Odisha Legislative Assembly Speaker

[India], June 1 (ANI): Senior BJD leader Surjya Narayan Patro was elected as the Speaker of 16th Odisha Legislative Assembly on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Patro said, "Three days training program will be held for newly elected 59 MLAs of Odisha."

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik who proposed Patro's name for the post congratulated him for becoming the Speaker of the state assembly. Patnaik said, "I congratulate Surjya Narayan Patra for becoming the speaker of Odisha Assembly."

In the assembly elections of Odisha, Patro had defeated BJP's Pinky Pradhan in Digapahandi constituency.

Earlier on Wednesday, Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal administered the oath to Amar Prasad Satpathy, a member of Odisha Legislative Assembly, to perform the duties of the Office of the Speaker at the sitting of Assembly on May 30 till a new Speaker was elected on June 1. (ANI)